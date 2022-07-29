.

.As reckless driver kills soldiers, civilian

.OSAE, APC mourn

By Olasunkanmi Akoni and Bose Adelaja

It was a Black Friday as Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu lost his Senior Special Assistant on Tertiary Education, Youths and Students Affairs, Omotayo Sanyaolu, in a lone auto crash at Maryland area of the state.

According to reports, the unfortunate accident occurred in the early hours on Friday, at about 4.01 AM, within the vicinity of Army Cantonment, Maryland, Ikeja

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Emergency Management Authority, LASEMA, Dr, Femi Oke-Osanyantolu, confirmed the sad accident.

According to Oke-Osanyintolu,”Upon arrival at the scene it was discovered that a black Toyota Camry with registration number LAGH 32, while on top speed rammed into the Keystone Bank ATM located close to the Army Cantonment, Ikeja.

“Unfortunately, an adult male, Sanyanolu, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle died on impact and his remains were immediately bagged upon arrival of emergency responders.

“These have been handed over to the cantonment officer on duty (Officer Musa)

The affected vehicle was recovered with the aid of LASEMA’s light towing vehicle to a layby.”

My last moment with Sanyanolu- Special Adviser on Education, Wahab

Describing the tragic death as “very sad”, the Special Adviser on Education, Barrister Tokunbo Wahab, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Special Adviser on Education, Management and the entire staff of Office of Special Adviser on Education, OSAE, regret to announce the sudden death of Sanyaolu.

“Mr. Sanyaolu and I worked till the late hours of yesterday, Thursday, July 28, before he was involved in a ghastly motor accident on his way home, which claimed his life. May his gentle soul rest in peace.”

APC mourns

Also, spokesman of the All Progressives Congress, APC,Lagos State chapter. Seye Oladejo, described the death as “painful.”

Oladejo, in a statement, read, “Lagos State APC regrets to announce the untimely passage of the former state youth leader, Omotayo Sanyaolu who was until his demise the Senior Special Assistant to the State Governor on tertiary education, youths and students affairs.

Tayo was a committed party youth leader who proved himself as a great mobiliser and excelled in all his assignments.

“He will be sorely missed especially at a time like this by the entire party, family, friends and well-wishers. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

Reckless driver kills soldiers, civilian in Lagos auto-crash

Similarly, two male soldiers with the Nigerian Army and a female civilian have lost their lives in an auto-crash which occurred at Obadeyi, along Lagos-Abeokuta Expressway, Lagos State, in the early hours of Friday.

The accident involved a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car with registration number,RNG 396 AA.

According to an eyewitness, Mr Gbenga Osobu, the truck was driving carelessly when it rammed into the car with four occupants on board.

Osobu said he was heading for Lagos Island when he noticed that the victims were lying helplessly on the road, “the accident occurred newly when I drove passed the area but people were afraid to assist them for fear of the unknown.

“Fortunately, few minutes later, men of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA and the Nigeria Police were sighted approaching the scene, “he said.

It was learnt that the car driver was among the three fatalities but the fourth occupant survived the incident and was given a medical attention on the spot.

Confirming the incident, Oke-Osanyintolu, said, “The Agency responded to an accident that occurred between a truck and a Mitsubishi saloon car.

“Further investigation revealed that the truck was driving the wrong way and made a head on collision with a car.

“Unfortunately, out of the four occupants of the car, two males, soldiers and one female citizen lost their lives in the fatal clash, while the last male adult was treated by Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS and was later taken to the hospital.

“The fatalities have been bagged while waiting for military pick up and Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit (SEHMU).

“The vehicle has also been recovered from the road with the agency’s light tow truck and handed over to the Police at Meiran Station. Operations ongoing,”

