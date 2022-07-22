.

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

Following the acute shortage of bread within the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, Abuja, association of bread bakers, on Friday, said it has resolved to shelve a proposed strike action.

The group, which is under the aegis of Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association, said its decision not to join the strike action, was in the overall interest of Nigerians.

It, however, urged the Federal Government to urgently address the rising prices of raw materials driven by import and operational levies, noting that bread, “is currently one of the staple foods” in the country.

The association, in a statement that was signed by its President, Mr. Edmond Egbuji, said it would continue to engage the government in dialogue so as to fashion out workable solutions that would bring an end to the bread scarcity being experienced in the FCT.

“We the Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association wish to make our position clear on the current state of affairs in the bakery industry in Nigeria.

“The nation’s economy, just as those of other countries globally, is currently experiencing a slump.

“This calls for belt-tightening for both corporate and private individuals.

“It would be recalled that some bakers associations, on July 13, 2022, embarked on two weeks warning strike claiming it was due to a hike in the prices of baking materials.

“According to the statement, the group will embark on the strike if the federal government does not give the necessary attention to their demands.

“Baking of bread and other confectioneries like other private businesses are facing the same global economic challenges that are not necessarily peculiar to Nigeria.

“We are working together with the federal government and some of the manufacturers and importers of baking materials to see how to cushion the effects on our members and the public.

“Bread is one of the common foods for the common man so to forcefully withdraw it from him will be disastrous.

“We therefore recognise that taking up a confrontational stance against the industry’s regulatory bodies or the federal government is not the way to go about it at the moment.

“We would rather continue to engage them in dialogue to fashion out a workable solution that would bring succour to the millions of Nigerians that are going through hard times.

“Our resolve is not to worsen the plight of ordinary Nigerians by denying them access to bread, which is currently one of their staple foods.

“Our intention today is not to embark on a strike action but rather to sit at a round table and come to grips with how to ameliorate the present difficulty confronting us.

“It is the intention of Supreme Bakers and Confectioners Association to join hands with government to achieve this.

“Nigerians deserve to have their burdens made lighter, not worse,” the statement read.