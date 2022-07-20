By Joseph Erunke – Abuja

The leadership of the National Association of Nigerian Students,NANS, has begun mobilisation of students ahead of the planned solidarity protest by the Nigeria Labour Congress,NLC,billed for July 26 and 27,2022,over the ongoing strike by Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU.

To this end,the students’ body which declared support for the two-day solidarity action with ASUU,has asked all students across the country to prepare to join.

NANS made this known in a statement issued by its president, Comrade Sunday Asefon, in Abuja on Wednesday.

Asefon commended the leadership of the NLC for their steadfastness and commitment to join forces with well-meaning Nigerians to advocate for the end of the protracted ASUU strike.

“While NANS has organised various protests in the past with no substantial results, also our advocacy and consultation has not yielded any desirable result. We have activated political solution and we are very hopeful that an end is in the purview,”he said.

He added:“However, we are in total support of the planned protest by NLC as we believe this will stem up the advocacy and assist in no mean measure to put adequate pressure on the Federal Government to do all that is required to stop the strike.”

“I, therefore, direct all NANS structures across the country to mobilise and join NLC protest.

” NANS will only be involved in the mobilization of students to the protest sites and will act based on the direction provided by the NLC.

” NANS structures across the country shall submit to the leadership of NLC all through the protest,”he further said.

