By Emmanuel Okogba

Arsenal have named Martin Odegaard as the new club captain heading into the new season.

The Norwegianhas mpressed since he joined the club in 2021 and will pick up the armband previously worn by Alexandre Lacazette who made a return to boyhood club Lyon in June.

Club coach, Mikel Arteta is reported to have made the decision which was approved by the whole team and board.

The 23-year-old arrived from Real Madrid in January 2021, initially on loan before his move was made permament.

