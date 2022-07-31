.

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

The Chairman of Tangaza Local Government area of Sokoto state and a political associate of the Sokoto state Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Hon. Isah Salihu Bashar Kalanjine along with 8 Councilors of the Local Government have defected from the People’s Democratic Party, PDP to the All Progressives Congress, APC .

According to a statement,

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, the APC leader in the state and APC Gubernatorial candidate for the forthcoming 2023 General Elections, Hon. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto FCNA recieved the defectors at Gawon Nama in Sokoto.

The Names of the Serving Councillors are; Hon. Zakariyya Madugu, also a PDP aspirant during the just concluded PDP primary.

Others are; Hon. Abubakar Abubakar Kalanjine, Hon. Abubakar Aliyu, Hon. Halilu Aliyu, Hon. Ibrahim Sarkin Tudu, and Hon. Musa Sulaiman Sakkwai.

The two former Councillors are Hon. Abdullahi Garba and Hon. Jamilu Muhammad.

Senator Wamakko while welcoming them into the ruling party, assured them that, they will be carried along for the development of the party and the state as a whole.

He expressed confidence that, APC will sweep all the contesting seats come 2023 General Elections.

