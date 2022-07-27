By Olayinka Ajayi

Vice Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, NNPP, Bishop Isaac Idahosa has urged Nigerians to sheathe their differences for a new Nigeria to emerge.

Idahosa in an interview on Channels Television disclosed that the detribalised leadership approach of his principal(Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso) is what endeared him to be his running mate.

He insisted that Kwankwaso is a selfless leader whose impact on lives cut across religious and tribal lines.

According to him:”The leadership approach of Dr. Rabiu Kwankwaso is what endeared me to him. His selfless, sensitive way of attending to people, investing in people, not just in Kano but across the board. Igbo, Yoruba, Hausa have enjoyed his magnanimity. He is a unifier, he listens with an intention to proffer solutions.

“Seems sincerity and honesty is key, we are going to do things differently. When you know you are in a place to proffer solutions, you will talk less about the wrong and bring in what is right.

Idahosa who further disclosed that he has no biological relationship with the late Archbishop Benson Idahosa said: “I have no blood relationship with Archbishop Benson Idahosa. we only share a common name”

Asked how many votes he can garner being a newcomer to Nigeria’s political space, he said: “It will be a shocker for those who are in doubt on what we are going to pull out. Today they can say it’s impossible but tomorrow they would say congratulations because we have been doing a broader consultation and I am just enjoying this but we look forward to the campaign.

“As a multi-cultural, ethnic and religious nation, I am coming with a healing massage. We need peace, where there’s no peace, progress cannot be ascertained. We are believing in God to help us. So I am in it to foster the coexistence between the Christians and the Muslim world. It is high time we start sheathing our differences believing that things will change for a new Nigeria.