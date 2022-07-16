Says it’ll defeat APC, PDP, LP, others in 2023

By Ezra Ukanwa – Abuja

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the African Action Congress, AAC, during the weekend, announced that it has completed the process of uploading particulars and sworn affidavits of its candidates vying for all positions: from Presidential to Houses of Assembly, in the forthcoming General Elections.

Making this disclosure in a statement dated 15th July, 2022, made available to VANGUARD, in Abuja, the National Publicity Secretary, Femi Adeyeye, said the process was in line with the timeline and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

He, however, noted that the party has been in the business of making substantial efforts in galvanizing candidates to contest for the 2023 general elections.

The statement reads in part: “In line with the timeline and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the African Action Congress (AAC) has successfully completed the process of uploading particulars and sworn affidavits of its candidates, vying for all positions; from Presidential to Houses of Assembly, in the forthcoming General Elections.

“Within the shortest period since our party was rescued from government-sponsored usurpers, we’ve been able to mobilize candidates in their hundreds to contest in the forthcoming elections.

“From Kano, to Katsina, Nassarawa to Delta, Benue to Edo, Lagos to Rivers, across all States of the federation, the Nigerian masses have been afforded the opportunity of an alternative; a distinct alternative to the rotten ruling class parties and their appendages that are mere borrowed tents.”

He also maintained the party would defeat other political parties in the forthcoming general elections, 2023.

He, therefore, urged INEC “to do the needful as it concerns publishing names of candidates, as at when due.”

