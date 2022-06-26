Nigerians, especially the media has been urged to focus more on way out of the present security challenges.

The National Peace and Security Advocacy Group, NPASG, made the call in a press release on Friday.

The press release said the alleged discharge of ‘disgruntled’ officers and men of the Nigerian military which the media stated was ordered by the Defence Headquarters should not be blown out of proportion.

The press release signed by the Convener of the Group, Mr. Alkali Shehu, said that sensational stories could affect ongoing war against insurgency and other crimes

The group said that concern for now should be on how the security challenges should be tackled successfully.

NPASG “Focus should be on how the Armed Forces of Nigeria should restore peace and stability. In so doing, we should support them in any right decision they deem necessary.

“Just as stated by the military, loyalty, discipline, integrity and self-sacrifice, amongst other are core values troops must possess to carry out their constitutional roles efficiently.

“We in NPASG, without doubt agree that these qualities are very necessary for Nigeria to win the war against all forms of criminality.

“Anything contrary to these qualities erode the morale of the fighting troops and overall efficiency of the Armed Forces.

“Nigerians and the media should not be drawn away from numerous successes being recorded in the various theatres of operations. These successes being recorded are traceable to the synergy being promoted by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor and the Defence Headquarters.

“While the Army and Airforce are busy raiding terrorists’ enclaves and destroying their camps across the country, the Nigerian Navy is tackling piracy and crude oil theft,” NPASG added.