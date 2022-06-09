By Mary Obaebor

A group, the Asiwaju National Students Support Organization, ANSSO, has said former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has all it takes to provide the solutions to the challenges confronting the education sector in the country.

The group, in a statement yesterday by the National Coordinator, Mr. Giwa Omatola-Moore, said going by the antecedents of Tinubu when he was a state governor, he showed that he has the grasp of how to position education for better and greater results.

In the message congratulating Tinubu on clinching the presidential ticket of the All Progressives Congress, APC, ANSSO noted that as a student body, it was convinced that his presidency would usher in a new era of greater development of the sector at all levels.

“The victory of Bola Tinubu remains a win for justice, equity, competence and national unity based on the historical fact of being the only state governor who recruited Nigerians across all divides devoid of tribe, religion and geographical placement to serve in his administration as Executive Governor of Lagos State.

“When he became governor in 1999, he initiated and began the era of reform, rehabilitation, and rebuilding of the education sector in the state with the goal of making public schools, particularly at the primary level, appeal to the populace. He would go on to invest one billion naira in Lagos State University in 2006, making him the only Governor to do so.

“By July 2000, Bola Tinubu launched a free education programme for all Lagos State public schools, including free registration for WAEC and NECO exams. He would later become the first Governor to vote 127 million naira and fully initiate and execute payment of bursary/scholarship allowances to all tertiary institution students in Lagos State.

“Looking back from 1999 to date, in our 23 years of democracy made possible by Bola Ahmad Tinubu and colleagues from the National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), no state governor has recorded such huge track records and great investments in education as Bola Ahmad Tinubu.

“The Asiwaju National Students Support Organization (ANSSO) hereby reiterates its stand towards the candidacy of Bola Ahmad Tinubu and will not relent in its goal of global mass mobilisation of students and youths to actualise the dream of Asiwaju Bola Ahmad Tinubu becoming the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, so as to make the country great again.”