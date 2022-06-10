Says Peter Obi details on INEC website as LP’s presidential candidate

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has dismissed report of a factional Labour Party, LP, insisting there was only one LP and Dr Peter Obi as its presidential candidate for 2023 presidential election.

NLC in a statement, yesterday, said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, website recognized only the details of Peter Obi as the LP presidential candidate and dismissed insinuations of a factional LP.

In the statement signed by its President, Ayuba Wabba, NLC urged Nigerians to be cautious of agents of destabilisation, contending that the leadership of NLC and Trade Union Congress of Nigeria, TUC, recognized the leadership of the LP, led by Julius Abure, a former trade union leader.

Wabba said: “The point is that Labour Party is what the Nigeria Labour Congress and the Trade Union Congress, TUC, say it is. The leadership of the NLC and TUC recognize the leadership of the Labour Party led, by Julius Abure, a former trade union leader and workers are part of the leadership.

”The NLC and TUC are aware of only one presidential primary which was held in Asaba, Delta State, on May 30, 2022 and produced Peter Obi as its presidential candidate and standard-bearer.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, monitored the presidential primary that produced Peter Obi. INEC recognizes only the Labour Party leadership, led by the chairman, Julius Abure, and the National Secretary, Alhaji Farouk Umaru Ibrahim. They are the only Labour Party officials whose details are provided on INEC website.

“There is only one Labour Party in Nigeria. The leadership of NLC and TUC gave our full support to the processes that produced Peter Obi as the presidential candidate of Labour Party. Nigerians, especially workers, youths and women, attended the presidential primary of Labour Party in their thousands and were thoroughly satisfied with the outcome of the same.

“We understand that with the current repositioning of Labour Party as the party for workers, youths, students, women, traders, farmers, professionals, physically disabled persons, the unemployed and the downtrodden, the Labour Party has become the albatross of establishment political parties.

”Their use of one Calistus Okafor, a mischievous petty trader, to advance their evil plot of distraction is a new low and should be disregarded by the public.”