By Nnamdi Ojiego

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP’s Senatorial candidate for Ogun Central in the 2023 general elections, Chief Olumide Aderinokun, has charged the Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, to prioritise the welfare of workers in the state.

Reacting to the workers’ resolution to embark on an indefinite strike from Tuesday, Aderinokun believes the government is making life harder for public employees by deducting from salary that has not been reviewed in years.

The Organised Labour held a peaceful gathering at the Arcade ground, Abeokuta on Monday, which had leaders of the Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC), Trade Union Congress (TUC) and Joint Negotiating Committee (JNC) present.

The gathering ended with a decision to start an indefinite strike which will leave all public buildings including schools and hospitals closed.

Worried by the decaying public service system in the state, the PDP candidate admonished the Abiodun-led government to honour the Memorandum of Understanding signed with the Organised Labour in 2020.

“A government that prioritises the people’s needs would have averted this industrial action, because it is the least action the people deserve at this time of harsh economic circumstances,” Aderinokun said in a statement by his media aide, Taiye Taiwo.

“As a matter of fact, no one will question the workers for demanding the full payment of their salaries with the current reality we are facing in the country.

“Ogun State workers deserve better welfare and attention, just like on Monday when no government official answered their call at the Arcade ground. Civil servants are key players in the socio-economic development of Ogun State.

“The government need to honour the agreement they signed with organised Labour in September 2020. It is that simple and a great leader should care for his workforce”, the statement read.