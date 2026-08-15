Osun Election: APM, NNPP agents absent as APC, ADC, Accord dominate units

Agents of several political parties participating in the Osun State governorship election were absent from some polling units monitored across Ejigbo on Saturday, leaving representatives of the All Progressives Congress (APC), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Accord Party as the most visible.

The absence was observed at several polling units as voting commenced, despite 17 political parties fielding candidates in the governorship election.

Among the parties whose agents were not visibly present at the polling units visited were the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), African Action Congress (AAC), Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), Social Democratic Party (SDP), African Democratic Party (ADP), All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and Boot Party.

The development left APC, ADC and Accord agents to monitor proceedings at some of the polling units visited.

At Unit 009, Open Space, opposite Alasepo Food Canteen, Ward 001, Ejigbo, agents of some of the parties were seen monitoring the exercise as voters were accredited and cast their ballots.

Similarly, at other polling units across Ejigbo, voters turned out to exercise their franchise while the available party agents observed the process on behalf of their respective candidates.

The absence of agents representing several participating parties remained noticeable as voting progressed, raising concerns about the level of grassroots monitoring and representation by the affected parties.

Party agents play a key role in observing electoral proceedings and reporting irregularities on behalf of their candidates and political parties.