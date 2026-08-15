Osun Election: I’m confident of winning — Oyebamiji

Bola Oyebamiji

By Dapo Akinrefon

The governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Bola Oyebamiji, has expressed confidence in his chances of winning the ongoing Osun State governorship election.

Oyebamiji spoke after casting his vote at Ward 9, Polling Unit 011, Ikire, in Irewole Local Government Area of the state.

He commended the large turnout of voters in Ikire, saying it demonstrated that the people were not intimidated.

He said: “INEC officials are here, the voters are here, security operatives are here. I want to commend the large turnout of voters in Ikire. It shows that people are not intimidated, and generally, things are going on fine across the state.”

On concerns about possible violence in Ikire, Oyebamiji urged the police and other security agencies to remain proactive in protecting voters and ensuring a peaceful exercise.

“I want to admonish the police and other security operatives to be proactive to ensure security for our people and all the voters, and I believe the election would be credible,” he said.

Commenting on the reported arrest of a politician, the APC candidate said he expected the police to carry out their duties professionally.

“I want to be sure that the police would do their job. I am confident that I’d win this election at the end of the day,” he said.