Osun Election: Party agents, voters commend early arrival of ad hoc staff

Party agents and voters on Saturday commended the early arrival of ad hoc staff deployed for the Osun governorship election, describing the development as a positive step that enhanced preparations for the exercise.

Some party agents and voters who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilesa said the timely arrival of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) personnel contributed to the smooth commencement of voting in several polling units.

At Ward 8, Unit 7, voting commenced at exactly 8:30 a.m., with a large number of voters already gathered at the polling unit and waiting to participate in the exercise.

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) agent, Moruf Ajayi, commended INEC for the timely deployment of its personnel, saying their early arrival contributed to the prompt commencement of voting.

An electorate, Oladimeji Ajibola, also praised INEC for the early arrival of election materials and ad hoc staff, describing the development as encouraging.

Ajibola commended the peaceful commencement of voting and urged voters to maintain order throughout the exercise to ensure a credible election.

However, voting was delayed at Ward 8, Unit 10, due to the unavailability of tables and chairs needed for the display of election materials.

The INEC Presiding Officer, Elizabeth Adaramaja, said she and her team arrived at the polling unit at about 6:45 a.m., but could not commence the exercise because there were no tables or chairs for arranging the materials.

Adaramaja said party agents expected to provide the facilities had yet to do so, leaving the officials without the basic furniture required to commence voting.

One of the party agents, Grace Samson, said she and other agents were making efforts to resolve the issue and enable voting to begin.

Another agent, Rachael Ajayi, also called for urgent action to resolve the challenge, while commending the early arrival of INEC personnel.

An electorate at the unit, Kikelomo Adeyeye, said the blame should not be placed on INEC, noting that the ad hoc staff had arrived early but were delayed by the logistical challenge.

Meanwhile, voter turnout was impressive at Kanmi Bus Stop, Ilode Ward 1, Unit 009.

INEC officials, security personnel and party agents were present at the polling unit, while voters checked the displayed registers ahead of accreditation. No election observers were sighted at the unit.

At Ire-Akari Primary School, Kosere, Ilode II, Ward III, Unit 008, INEC materials had arrived by 7:55 a.m. Party agents were present, while voters waited for the commencement of voting. No observers or security personnel were sighted at the time.

At Government Technical College, Ile-Ife, Ward 1, Unit 001, police and NSCDC personnel were on ground as voters turned out in large numbers.

INEC officials arrived at the unit as early as 6 a.m. and said all election materials were complete. They also confirmed that backup Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) machines were available in case of technical difficulties.

The Accord Party Deputy Governorship candidate, Prince Kola Adewusi, cast his vote at about 9:10 a.m. at Akodi-Seru, Ilode 1, Ward 001, Enuwa Area, Ile-Ife.

Adewusi commended INEC for the early arrival of its personnel and praised voters for the large turnout.

He said the election was proceeding peacefully and urged voters to maintain peace throughout the electoral process.

(NAN)