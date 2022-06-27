By Musa Na Annabi Sokoto

The Nigeria Bar Association(NBA) Sokoto state chapter has elected officers to run the affairs of the Association for the next three years.

The election which was held free and fair was conducted in a peaceful atmosphere at the Association secretariat along Mai Ruwa roundabout in the state metropolis.

All the offices were contested unopposed except that of the Association Secretary and welfare secretary in which Rashidat Mohammed and Usman Mohammed won with 36 and 39 votes to defeat their opponents respectively.

Barrister Mohammed Nuhu emerged as Chairman, while Office of the vice chairman goes to Shafa’atu M Ahamed and Suwaiba Mustapha as treasurer .

Others are Mohammed Sani Umar financial secretary, Umar Aliyu Assistant secretary and Busari Sule Mudashiru publicity secretary.

The orth of office was administered shortly after the election by honourable Justice Muawuya Dahiru Mahmoud a judge of the higher court.

In his remarks the chairman of the election committee Barrister J E Ochidi SAN congratulated the new elected members for winning the election while calling on them to justify the confidence reposed on them.

He called for the support and cooperation of all members of the Association to the new executives in their efforts to move the Association forward.

In his post election speech the new BVA chairman Barrister Mohammed Nuhu thanked members of the association for given him the made to lead them.

He said the welfare and interest of the entire members of the Association will remain paramount throughout the tenure of his leadership.

” we will continue to represent your interest wherever we found ourselves ” says the new NBA chairman.