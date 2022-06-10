By Theodore Opara

WHEN it comes to luxury, the world knows that the Rolls-Royce Ghost has no rival. The same applies to all Rolls-Royce cars. But Brabus, the world’s largest independent automobile refinement specialist has turned the Ghost to something beyond luxury and high-performance superior.

The sporty customisation range for the current Ghost represents individuality at the highest level of perfection for owners of Rolls-Royce Ghost. The personalisation is all over. The bodywork is modified with exposed-carbon aerodynamic-enhancement components that gives it decidedly sporty character. In addition, the appearance is upgraded with a 21-inch or 22-inch Brabus monoblock ‘Platinum edition’ forged wheel, available in fair different designs.

Befitting the sporty styling, the BRABUS power unit engineers developed the PowerXtra RR68-700 performance upgrade for the twin-turbo V12 engine, which increases its output to 514 kW/700 hp (690 bhp) and bumps peak torque to 950 Nm (701 lb-ft). With the upgrade, the enhanced luxury liner accelerates from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds. The electronic speed governor kicks in at 250 km/h (155 mph). The BRABUS quad sport exhaust system with actively controlled butterfly valves is available for a thrilling twelve-cylinder exhaust note. BRABUS fulfills individual requests for the interior in the company upholstery shop. The range spans from sporty details such as stainless pedals to particularly exclusive Brabus Masterpiece interiors, which are crafted in any desired color and teem with many sophisticated details.

The BRABUS designers invested their decades of experience in the development of carbon bodywork components for the current Rolls-Royce Ghost. Their top priority always is a compelling combination of sporty styling and aerodynamic efficiency. BRABUS components are produced from lightweight yet very strong carbon and impress with outstanding, precise fit and flawless surfaces. They come with a choice of glossy or matt finish, but can also be painted in vehicle or contrasting color. The BRABUS front spoiler mounts to the production bumper. In concert with the carbon surrounds that sharpen the athletic profile of the two side air intakes, it gives the vehicle a sportier looking front. What is more: the spoiler minimizes front-axle lift at high speeds, further optimizing the handling stability as a result.

The BRABUS bodywork refit also adds striking highlights from the rear. The subtle lip spoiler gives the vehicle a sportier touch and also contributes to an optimal balance. The BRABUS carbon diffuser provides a sporty upgrade for the rear bumper of the Ghost and also precisely frames the four BRABUS carbon/titanium exhaust pipes, which can be combined either with the production exhaust or with the all-stainless sport exhaust system from the automotive refinement specialist. The integral system of actively controlled butterfly valves enables the driver to choose between a subtle “Coming Home” mode and the “Sport” position from inside the cockpit. The latter brings the full power of the twelve-cylinder engine also acoustically to the fore.

Thanks to its sophisticated design, the sport exhaust also contributes to the performance optimisation and is thus also advisable for complementing the BRABUS PowerXtra RR68-700 performance upgrade. The BRABUS powerplant engineers developed new maps for injection and ignition conducting extensive tests on state-of-the-art test benches and test drives on the road. They also reprogrammed the electronic boost pressure control. The new plug-and-play engine control module is adapted to the electronic engine control unit of the Rolls-Royce Ghost. After the installation, the engine’s peak power increases by 95 kW/129 hp (127 bhp), while peak torque grows by 100 Nm (74 lb-ft). BRABUS recommends high-performance lubricants from MOTUL. With an output of 515 kW/700 hp (690 bhp) at 6,300 rpm and a peak torque of 950 Nm (701 lb-ft) at a low 2,000 rpm, the enhanced luxury sedan sprints from zero to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 4.6 seconds.

The top speed remains limited to 250 km/h (155 mph). To make the handling of the British luxury sedan more agile, the BRABUS chassis engineers developed tailor-made 21- and 22-inch wheels in four different designs. The vehicle pictured here is equipped with BRABUS Monoblock M “PLATINUM EDITION” forged rims sporting a ‘Shadow Chrome’ paint finish. This hi-tech wheel impresses with a combination of large disc design and ten smaller and larger openings each that brighten the looks. What is more: Their sophisticated shape also optimizes brake ventilation and cooling. The rims of size 9Jx22 on the front axle and size 10.5Jx22 at the rear fill out the available space under the wheel arches of the Ghost perfectly. The matching high-performance tires of sizes 265/35 ZR 22 at the front and 305/30 ZR 22 on the rear axle are supplied by BRABUS technology partners Continental, Pirelli or YOKOHAMA.