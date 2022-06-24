By Moses Nosike

In its commitment to producing quality and refreshing products that appeal to consumers’ tastes, preferences and utmost satisfaction, Rite Foods Limited, Nigeria’s leading manufacturer of carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, and sausages have expanded its product portfolio with the launch of a new range of refreshing fruit drink, Sosa Fruit Drink.

Sosa Fruit Drink is available in five flavours – Orange, Apple, Orange Passion and Mango, Mixed Berries, and Cranberry, with a refreshingly unique taste that is SOoo smooth. They are available for consumers in 35cl and 1-litre packs.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, Managing Director, Rite Foods Limited, said that the Truly World-class and Proudly Nigerian company’s fast strategy on innovation prompted the introduction of the Sosa fruit drink to meet customers’ demands.

According to him, his company’s commitment to its consumers’ satisfaction remains unmatched, as it continuously ensures it produces premium quality products that meet consumers’ needs in a manner that reflects positively on the business and the market.

“Our values of innovation and excellence at Rite Foods Ltd helps us to remain committed to growing with the consumers’ tastes through our unique selling proposition. This is evident in our new range of Sosa fruit drink products, its quality, package, sizing as well as pricing, all of which are produced with state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-the-minute technology to delight and refresh consumers all over the world”, Adegunwa said.

The Rite Foods’ boss further affirmed that the consumer-centric company has its customers at the core of its mission, hence its range of products caters to the needs of different age demography in the market.

In her remark, Boluwatife Adedugbe, Brand Manager, Beverage and Bakery, Rite Foods Ltd, buttressed that the Sosa Fruit Drink is an exceptional brand that guarantees the highest quality products for consumers’ refreshment. She also posits that the company is excited to offer consumers the new range of Sosa fruit drink that delivers ultimate refreshment.

Rite Foods Limited manufactures under high ethical standards and hygienic conditions to produce quality products that are fit for consumption. With the introduction of Sosa fruit drink to the market, it has again proved to be a market leader in the FMCG sector by giving value to communities and consumers with not only refreshing and quality products, but also operating on the highest operational standards on the continent.

The company’s products have emerged at the heart of innovation, quality and excellence, which it continues to ride on to ensure it offers consumers the quality satisfaction they deserve.

Rite Foods’ product line includes the Bigi soft drink with 13 variants such as the Bigi Cola, Bigi Zero Cola, Bigi Orange, Bigi Apple, Bigi Bitter Lemon, Bigi Soda Water, Bigi Lemon & Lime, Bigi Tropical, Bigi Chapman, Bigi Tamarind, Bigi Cherry Cola, Bigi Ginger Lemon, and the Bigi Ginger Ale.

Other products comprise the Rite Spicy, Bigi Beef, and Rite Sausages which have been the mark of excellence for the industry, while its Bigi Premium Table Water, produced with global best practices in purification, offers quality, freshness, confidence, and reliability.

Established in 2007 as a subsidiary of Ess-Ay Holdings, Rite Foods’ inventiveness has earned high recognition in the energy drinks market with the first-ever packaged polyethylene terephthalate (PET) bottle brands for the Fearless Red Berry and Fearless Classic.