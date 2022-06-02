By Fortune Eromosele – Abuja

African Natural Resources and Mines Limited (ANRML), a group company of the African Industries Group has set up a fully integrated iron ore mining and steel processing plant in Gujeni village, Kagarko LGA of Kaduna state.

Having a solid integrated iron ore mining, processing and steel production plant, it is the first of its kind in Nigeria.

Read Also:

Nigeria’s iron ore, lead can generate over $292bn —Agency

Some key facts about the organisation includes, one of Nigeria’s largest non-oil FDI investment of over $600 Million, mining capacity of over 5 million tonnes per Annum, technology & equipment supplied from four continents.

Others are, community development in manifolds along with direct and indirect employment to thousands of Nigerians, expected Forex savings of over hundreds of millions of dollars, ESIA certifications as per National and international standards (as per IFC & World bank guidelines) and iron ore resources are certified as per NI 43 101 international standards.

Vanguard News Nigeria