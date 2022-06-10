Precise platform has launched its research and intelligence arm, known as Precise Point which will handle business information, communication data, analytics, analysis, and advisory.

The Managing Consultant, Precise Platforms, Mr. Bolaji Okusaga made this known yesterday in Lagos, noting that the platform was initiated out of the desire to ameliorate the high operational costs of firms in an era of aggressive struggle for minds and market as well as to meet the needs of the ever-changing consumer expectations and increasing market sophistication.

According to him, the platform comprising of media monitoring, measurement, and trend spotting with additional services like an analytics unit designed to help businesses map routes to market and get customer insights alongside customer behaviour based on research insights.

“The platform provides services for businesses that want to know what is happening within their industries, want to know what policies affect their businesses, and information that can help their business.

“It also provides real-time analysis bundled with analytics that gives access to instant intelligence on consumer trends alongside predicting trends.

“The sectors focused on are telecom/Tech, Retail/Manufacturing, Oil and Gas, Agriculture, Real Estate, Finance/Economy, Government/Policy, and Media.

“Precise Point created a portal that is free for now, www.precisepoint.net to ensure easy access to its products and services.