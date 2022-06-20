Mrs Grace Zamfara, the Chairperson of Labour Party in Plateau has expressed optimism that the party will win the 2023 general elections in the country.

She said this at a press conference organised by the chairmen of the party across the 17 local government areas of the state on Monday in Jos.

Zamfara, who spoke through her Deputy, Mike Audu, maintained that the party would also win the governorship seat in Plateau and other positions in the forthcoming general elections.

Zamfara described Labour Party as a ”force to reckon with in Nigeria ”, noting that the party had adopted necessary modalities towards wining the polls.

”Labour Party has structures in every nook and cranny of this country because over the years we have been working to achieve this.

”This press conference which is organised by our chairmen at the local governments is a clear indication that we are everywhere.

”This party is currently a force to reckon with in Nigeria and there is no doubt that we are taking over power in 2023,”she said.

Earlier, Mr Stephen James, who spoke on behalf of the local government chairmen of the party said that the press conference was to basically pass a vote of confidence on the leadership of the party in the state.

James disclosed alleged plans by politicians who lost primaries in other political parties to hijack the leadership of the party, but vowed to resist the move.

”We are aware of an alleged plans by some politicians from sister political parties who lost elections in the just-concluded primaries to cause confusion by creating another list of officials and submit to the party’s national headquarters.

”This press conference is to pass a vote of confidence on the officials of the party under the leadership of Grace Zamfara.

”We will resist any attempt by who so ever that is planning to subvert the will of the people regarding the leadership of our party in this state, ‘he said.

James called on the leadership of the party at the national level to recognise only the Grace Zamfara-led executives as the authentic officials of the party in the state.