As Customs, NSC sign MoU on operations of IDPs

By Godwin Oritse

The non-payment of compensation to the land owners where the Oyo State Inland Container Depot, ICD, has stalled the project as land owners have insisted on being paid before work can continue.

Addressing newsmen last week in Lagos, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, NSC, Mr. Emmanuel Jime, said that until issues of compensation is resolved by the state government, the project will not continue.

Jime also said that between the Council and the Ibadan ICD, there are a few issues left to be resolved adding that what is left is for the Full Business Case to be presented before the Federal Executive Council, FEC, for approval.

He stated: “On the Ibadan dry ports, I have been to Ibadan a number of times and there were a number of things the state government was suppose to do, for example compensation and other things.

“The state government actually took up that responsibility and said they were going to clear it but I do not know if that has been done.

“At the level of Shippers’ Council and the concessionaire, we have only but a few issues left on the contract to be signed before the Minister left.

“What is left is for the Full Business Case to be presented before the Federal Executive Council for approval that is where we are now.”

Jime also disclosed that the Council and the Nigeria Customs Service, NSC, have concluded plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding, MoU, on the operations of Inland Dry Ports, IDPs.

He said that both agencies of the federal government are currently working towards inaugurating an implementation committee to drive the process.

“We are closely working with the NCS to inaugurate the implementation committee.”

Giving updates on some other IDPs, Jime stated: “The Dala Inland Dry Port is 95 percent completed while preparation for the official commissioning and commencement of operations in July this year has reached advance stage.

“We are at about 85 percent completion for the Funtua Inland Dry Port in preparation for its official commissioning later in the year.

“Facilitation and supervision of the handover of the Heipang-Jo’s Inland Dry Port project to the Plateau Investment Property Development Company, PIPC, to ensure competition and commissioning later this year.

