Dry Port: Oyo Govt hands over 90 hectares of land to FG

The Oyo State Government, on Friday, officially handed over 90 hectares of land to the Federal Government for the construction of the proposed Moniya Inland Dry Port in Ibadan.

The state deputy governor, Mr Bayo Lawal, handed over the land, on the Ibadan-Oyo road, Moniya, in Akinyele Local Government Area, to the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, who was represented by the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, Mr Michael Olufemi.

Lawal described the Moniya Inland Dry Port as a project that would not only enhance the state’s economy but would also promote agriculture value chains, industrialisation and infrastructure development in the country.

He added that the dry port operation would result in the decongestion of the Lagos ports and ease the clearing of goods.

Lawal charged all stakeholders to support the project to make it a reality in the not-distant future.

Earlier in his remarks, Oyetola explained that the Moniya Inland Dry Port was a strategic national project that would bring shipping services closer to importers and exporters and stimulate industrial and agricultural growth across the entire South-West region.

He commended Gov. Seyi Makinde for his patriotic gesture in aligning with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the federal government.

The minister described the official handing over of the land as a clear demonstration of partnership and shared vision between the federal government and the Oyo state government to expand economic opportunities through modern trade.

He stressed that the project would strengthen regional competitiveness, create jobs, and enhance Nigeria’s logistic chain.

Also, in his goodwill message, the Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council, Mr Akutar Ukiyama, who was represented by the Director of Inland Transport Service, Alhaji Ahmodu Yahyah, appreciated Makinde for his visionary leadership and unwavering commitment to the economic advancement of the state.

Yahyah said the Inland Dry Port, when completed, would generate direct and indirect jobs for the people of the state, stimulate industrial growth, increase internally generated revenue and boost rural and urban development.

He added that the project, when completed, would provide a platform for seamless cargo clearance and logistics operations as well as enhance the agriculture value chain. (NAN)