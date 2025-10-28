N’Central key to Nigeria’s non-oil export growth

Senator George Akume.

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The Secretary to the Government of the Federation SGF, Senator George Akume, has identified Nigeria’s North Central region as a potential hub for the country’s non-oil export growth, citing its vast mineral deposits and robust agricultural base.

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the SGF, Yomi Odunuga, in a statement on Tuesday, said Akume stated this on Monday in Jos, Plateau State, during the commissioning of the Senator George Akume 250-Seater Conference Centre at the North Central Zonal Office of the Nigerian Shippers’ Council NSC.

He said the region’s natural resources and agricultural strength position it strategically to drive the Federal Government’s economic diversification agenda, especially with continued improvements in logistics and transport infrastructure.

“With improved logistics infrastructure, this region can become a key driver of Nigeria’s diversification agenda,” Akume said.

Commending the Nigerian Shippers’ Council and the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy, the SGF described the new facility as “a statement of vision, a testament to commitment, and a reflection of the renewed energy driving Nigeria’s port and logistics system under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.”

According to him, economic growth across the world is anchored on strong infrastructure such as efficient ports, roads, railways, and dry ports, which he described as “the arteries through which the lifeblood of commerce flows.”

Akume reiterated that the Federal Government, under the Renewed Hope Agenda, is prioritising investments in transport and trade infrastructure to improve national connectivity and competitiveness.

“We are building an economy that thrives on connectivity – an economy where a farmer in Benue can ship produce seamlessly to Lagos Port, and an exporter in Jos can access global markets without unnecessary bottlenecks,” he said.

He commended the Shippers’ Council, led by its Executive Secretary, Barrister Pius Akuta, for promoting efficiency and innovation in the maritime sector and for bridging the gap between seaports and inland regions through the development of Inland Dry Ports and zonal coordination offices.

The SGF said the newly commissioned conference centre would serve as a hub for stakeholder engagement, policy dialogue, and capacity building within the nation’s maritime and logistics ecosystem.

Akume also called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, the private sector, development partners, and host communities to sustain the gains of infrastructure development.

“Government cannot achieve this vision alone. Let us view infrastructure not merely as government projects, but as national assets that require protection, maintenance, and innovation,” he added.