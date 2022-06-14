.

The APC 2023 Candidate for Benue South, Com. Daniel Onjeh, has condemned in the strictest of terms, last Sunday’s gruesome attack on Igama village in Edumoga Ehaje community of Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State by suspected killer herdsmen; which left several persons dead and properties worth millions of Naira gutted in flames.

Describing the recent attack as one too many on the peaceful communities of Benue State by killer herdsmen and armed bandits; Onjeh urged the Federal and Benue State Governments to take urgent collaborative steps to ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law; while equally putting proactive measures in place to prevent a recurrence.

Onjeh also called on the residents of Igama and other vulnerable communities of Benue State, to rise to the occasion by exploiting all available means within the ambits of the law, to secure their communities from the recurrent attacks of sanguinary criminals and herdsmen. He particularly enjoins the youths of Igama to beef-up security at the Ojapo Internally Displaced Persons Camp, where the survivors of the attack are temporarily taking refuge.

Onjeh expressed his profound sympathy to the victims of the macabre attack and their immediate families, as well as to the entire Idoma nation and Benue State in general; and prayed that such a gory incident would never rear its ugly head in the future.

Noting that Edumoga Ehaje community is renowned for its peace, serenity and warm hospitality to visitors and strangers, Onjeh made a passionate plea on Government at all levels, well-meaning individuals and corporate organizations, to intervene in speedily rebuilding the ravaged community, so that the people can resettle in their homes and continue with their lives.