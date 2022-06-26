By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

The Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Chika Malami has hinted that very soon about sixty percent of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, members will defect to the ruling APC in Kebbi.

He gave the hint at Gesse hotel in Birnin Kebbi on Saturday during an interaction with all the associations in his support in Kebbi state. The associations numbering at least 600 gathered to affirm their support to Malami and Kebbi APC.

The legal luminary who didn’t mention the names of the potential defectors added that deeper consultations have been made and contacts already established to bring them to APC fold soon.

“My loyalty and support for APC and Bagudu is still intact, I urge you all to obtain permanent voters cards (PVCs) and vote for APC come 2023.” He said

He called on all the associations to continue to support APC in Kebbi state and the nation at large. The gathering had in attendance top party echelons and top brass government officials.