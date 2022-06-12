.

Former President Dr. Goodluck Jonathan has conveyed his felicitations to Ex-Head of State, Gen, Abdulsalami Abubakar on the occasion of his 80th birthday, describing him as a leader who has made significant contributions to the growth and stability of the country and the West African sub-region.

Dr. Jonathan also highlighted Gen. Abubakar’s commitment to peace and the deepening of the roots of democracy in the country, especially his roles in the birthing of the Fourth Republic.

The former President who stated this in a goodwill message he personally signed, also prayed God to grant the former Head of State good health, more strength and wisdom to continue his service to the nation and humanity.

The message read: “On behalf of my family, I felicitate with you on the occasion of your 80th birthday.

“As a selfless patriot and elder statesman, you have made significant contributions to the growth and stability of our nation and the West African sub-region.

“Your commitment to our national aspirations and considerable achievements as Head of State at a momentous period in the history of our nation has continued to be referenced as a watershed in the birthing of the Fourth Republic.

“Out of office, you have earned a reputation as a peace maker and nation builder for your key roles in promoting unity, mutual harmony and peaceful elections through the National Peace Committee. As you celebrate, I wish you more strength, wisdom, and sound health in your future endeavours.”