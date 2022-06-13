By Prisca Sam-Duru

To mark its 2nd year anniversary, Double Diamond Platform Global Award will honour individuals who have excelled in different fields of human endeavour.

Recipients of this year’s Achievement Award are drawn from different parts of the country and they include; Bar (Mrs) Itoro Eze – Anaba; Hon Justice Babajide Candide Johnson; Chief Sir Surveyor O. K. Achinuvu; Eld. Dr A. O. Kalu and Hon Joe Obi Bisong.

Others include; Hon Victor Bisong Abang; Dr Sylvester Mummah; Rev (Mrs) S I Alawode; Rev (Mrs ) Vivian Edet and CPS Olugbenga Stephen.

The Double Diamond Platform Global annual anniversary and achievement awards presentation, holds Thursday June 16, 2022 at Excellence Hotel, Ikeja Lagos.

The Award presentation also features renowned economist, Prof Pat Utomi, Bishop Bank Jepherson and other distinguished personalities as speakers.

The ceremony themed, “A Nation In Search Of True Leadership” billed to kick off at 11 am prompt, will also be graced by the Honourable Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Lagos State, Mr Gbenga Omotoso, as Special Guest of honour; Hon Justice Bode Rhodes Vivour rtd, CFR, patron and father of the day; and Amb. Dr Peter Dongo Isibor JP, as the Chairman of the Occasion.

While announcing the programme, the Convener, Dr. Prince Ezeonye Obed, disclosed that this year’s Award marks the group’s 2nd year anniversary, adding that, the theme is relevant because of the political situation in Nigeria and the current state of the nation.

His words, “Double Diamond Platform Global is an Online Inspirational Media Organization. We redefine success ( God perspective) and promote excellence. We search, discover and honour men and women who have made impacts on the lives of people, nation at large and excel in their chosen careers.

“We use this 2022 award event to mark the 2nd anniversary of Double Diamond Platform Global and honour deserving members of the public who have excelled in their various fields of endeavour.“The theme of this year’s event is apt, in view of the current state of the nation.”