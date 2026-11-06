2027: ADC-PCC vows to sustain campaigns despite leadership crisis

By Luminous Jannamike

Following the filing of an appeal against the Federal High Court judgment on its leadership dispute, the African Democratic Congress, ADC, Presidential Campaign Council has vowed to sustain its campaigns for the 2027 elections, insisting that the crisis will not distract it from its mission or stop its mobilisation across the country.

The council is determined to keep its political machinery running and its message before Nigerians, even as it battles to protect party’s leadership structure from the fallout of the November 5 judgment.

In a statement on Friday by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication, ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party disclosed that it had also applied for a stay of execution of the judgment involving Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and the ADC. It said the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, was formally notified of the appeal and stay application on November 6.

The ADC urged INEC to exercise restraint and refrain from taking any consequential action on the party’s leadership while the legal challenge remained pending.

Appealing to members, supporters and Nigerians, Shaibu urged them not to lose confidence in the party or its political project.

“To our members, supporters and Nigerians who believe in democracy: remain calm, steadfast and confident. This is not the end of the road. The ADC is taking every lawful step to defend its rights, and we will not be intimidated or distracted from that responsibility,” he said.

The campaign council insisted that the leadership dispute would not interrupt its political activities or its engagement with Nigerians.

“Our campaigns continue without interruption. There is no stopping the affordability train or our mission to make life better for Nigerians. We will keep taking our message to the people as we pursue every lawful avenue to defend our rights,” Shaibu stated.

The council expressed confidence that the dispute would receive a full hearing, maintaining that it would continue to pursue all

lawful avenues to defend its interests.

Vanguard News