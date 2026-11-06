2027: ADC appeals Lifu’s judgment, asks INEC to suspend action

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA — The African Democratic Congress (ADC) has appealed the Federal High Court judgment in favour of Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe and asked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to suspend action on the ruling pending the determination of the appeal.

The party made the request in a letter dated November 6, 2026, addressed to the INEC Chairman and marked for the attention of the Director of Legal Services.

The letter, which was signed by the ADC’s counsel, Shaibu Enejoh Aruwa, SAN, of S. E. Aruwa, SAN & Co., was received at the Office of the INEC Chairman on November 6.

Titled, “Notice of Pendency of Notice of Appeal and Application for Stay of Execution of the Judgment of Federal High Court, Abuja Division, Delivered on the 5th November, 2026,” the letter informed the Commission that the party had filed a notice of appeal against the judgment delivered on November 5.

According to Aruwa, the ADC was dissatisfied with the decision of the court and had consequently approached the Court of Appeal to challenge it.

A copy of the notice of appeal, dated November 6, was attached to the letter as Annexure A.

The party also disclosed that it had filed a Motion on Notice at the Federal High Court, seeking a stay of execution of the judgment pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

A copy of the motion, also dated November 6, was attached as Annexure B.

The suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2025, is titled Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe v. African Democratic Congress (ADC) and four others, with the ADC listed as the first defendant.

The party further informed INEC that Bala Gombe was aware of both the appeal and the application for a stay of execution.

“We therefore, write to bring to your attention that the Plaintiff (Hon. Nafiu Bala Gombe) is aware of the appeal filed