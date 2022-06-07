Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress APC presidential candidates have been speaking to delegates at the presidential primary on what to look out for before voting for anyone.

Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu was the first to speak at about 9:04 pm. He acknowledged dignitaries including President Muhammadu Buhari, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, House Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila, APC National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and others.

He said; “We have all waited and worked for this day to come and now it is here, we must rise to the occasion.

“The APC is the vehicle for Nigeria to achieve its manifest destiny and we will use this convention to show the world that APC celebrates democracy”.

He commended the other aspirants doe the dignity and zeal with which they conducted their campaigns which he said would make APC better as a party.

Tinubu added that the candidate to emerge must have the experience, leadership, and diverse contacts to steer the ship of state through this challenging period in a dynamic world.

“The other candidates are good but I sincerely believe that I am the person that this moment calls for”, he declared, saying he is unique among all other aspirants because of his practical experience managing a complex state like Lagos and changing its fortunes. I am competent, capable and courageous to handle affairs of the nation”, he added.