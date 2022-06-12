Source: Giftcard8.com

The industry of gift cards is growing rapidly in Nigeria. But this is also an opportunity for cyber-criminals and scammers. If you own any type of gift card and want to sell some, you are the target of cyber-criminals. How do you avoid gift card scams in Nigeria?

Scammers will ask you to urgently send your gift cards, and promise they will buy any gift cards anytime with exorbitant rate. Once you give them your gift card pin, it’s over.

However, it is easy to avoid these gift card scams in Nigeria. Here are five tips to stay safe from these gift card scams.

Tips to Avoid Gift Card Scams in Nigeria

Check the Gift Card trading platform

When you are buying a gift card please make sure to check them. When you are selling, please always look for sources that you know and trust.

Never buy a gift card from any online auction sites because it can be stolen. Don’t forget to check the codes on the cards.

Keep the activation receipt

After purchasing a gift card, you will get an activation receipt for the gift card. Keep that receipt. Also, keep the card ID number.

Use or sell them just in time

Use or sell your gift card as soon as possible. Usually, we misplace the gift card or forget it. It’s such a loss! The best way to handle them is to choose a platform to sell them into real money. Once your gift card comes into the hands of the scammer, you have to forget the gift card.

Choose Giftcard8 to sell them

The vital part to avoid gift cards scams and keep the security of your money is finding a trustworthy app to trade and pay attention on the score of the app on your phone app store, and Giftcard8 is notable and highly rated on popular app stores.

Giftcard8 support two ways to sell gift cards, contact them on WhatsApp or just trade by their application – Giftcard8, you can download it on Google Play or Apple Store.

Upload gift card onto the retailer’s app

According to freep.com, you should upload your gift card onto the retailer’s app as soon as you purchase the gift card. Once you upload the gift card, you can cut off the physical gift card so no one can use it before you do.

If you follow these five tips, you can be sure no one can defraud you. Never share or sell your gift card pin with anyone especially those who ask to pay pending payments urgently. Get Giftcard8 and pay attention to their notifications.

After taking the necessary precautions, if you discover any gift card scam, immediately report the scam or file a police report.