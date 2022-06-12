Osayomore Joseph

By Ozioruva Aliu



BENIN CITY – THE son of music maestro Osayomore Joseph who died on Saturday, Jaytunes Osayomore on Sunday said his late father died as a result of a stroke he suffered few weeks ago.



He said the late musician died at the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) on Saturday morning at the age of 72. “He passed on around 10 am. He had issues, he has the first stroke attack that we were managing before now. We have been managing it for about a month now, we took him to Benin Medical Centre before he was moved to UBTH. He got back approximately a week ago and it got aggravated again so we had to move him back to the hospital three days ago and he died in UBTH yesterday. (Saturday).

“He was a great teacher, I will miss so many things about him. I will miss his teachings, our discussions, and his jokes. He was so much to us.”

In his tribute, Edo State Governor, Governor Godwin Obaseki described the late Osayomore as an enigmatic and versatile musician.



He said, “I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of music maestro, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph, who took the music world by storm with his talent and exported the Benin culture to the world.

“Osayomore Joseph was an enigmatic and versatile musician, who spread didactic messages with his soulful and sonorous voice.”



The governor noted, “His contribution to the creative industry in Edo State is as remarkable as it is transformational. He was a crucial voice in the quest to make society better and more livable with his music which focused on serious issues.



“His long music career, which started in the 1970s, was very productive and enriched the lives of many. The boldness and candour enmeshed in his rhythmic melodies earned him local and international acclaim.”



Meanwhile the Edo State Chapter of Performing Musicians Association of Nigeria (PMAN) in a statement by its Administrator/Governor, Comrade Willy Eghe-Nova said “Sadly, PMAN has lost a great member and music legend, Ambassador Osayomore Joseph.



“May his creative soul rest in peace.”