By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka—FORMER national chairman of All Progressive Grand Alliance, APGA, and the senatorial candidate of the Labour Party, LP, for Anambra Central for the 2023 election, Senator Victor Umeh has commended LP for giving the Igbo the credible platform to produce the next president of Nigeria through Peter Obi, the former governor of Anambra State.

Addressing journalists at the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, state headquarters in Awka, Umeh observed that if not for the LP, Igbo people would have been watching the buildup to the 2023 presidential election from the sidelines inspite of their contributions towards the development of the major political parties.

Expressing how delighted he is working on the LP presidential project, Umeh said: “When this opportunity came, I saw it as a way to work for Nigeria. One should not keep quiet when his people are forgotten. If nothing is done now, we will leave this unfortunate and hopeless situation in Nigeria with our children.

“My joy is that Nigerians have chosen Peter Obi as their candidate for the presidential election. Nigerians from all shades of opinion are clamouring for Obi and that is a wonderful development.

“Those who are championing the Obi presidency have even taken over the project from him. In fact, to say that it is the youths that have taken over the project is to trivialize it as it is not only youths that want Obi to be president. People of all age groups also want him because he is a hot brand.

” Anybody who is not taking the matter serious is making a big mistake considering the momentum it is gathering everyday.

” Since I joined him in this project, I have been contributing my quota to ensure that Nigerians get the kind of president they are yearning for.

“What is happening in Nigeria is divine and it is not based on human arrangement.

“What is driving him are his messages on economy, resource and human management which are what Nigeria requires at this time”.

Umeh also said that his desire to return to the red chambers is to give a credible voice to the 10th senate, arguing that it is not for beginners who would be overwhelmed by the caliber of people there.