Iran has no plans for talks with US — Foreign minister

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi

Iran’s top diplomat on Saturday said there were no plans to hold talks with the United States despite growing concerns over a return to war.

“Currently, there are no plans for meetings with American officials, and any speculation to the contrary is merely media assumption,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said in an interview with Al Jazeera, according to the state news agency IRNA.

“Under current circumstances, Iran sees no necessity for a meeting with the Americans; Iran’s conditions are clear, and consultations regarding them are ongoing among mediators,” he said.

Araghchi confirmed that Iran received a letter from US Vice President JD Vance, following days of diplomatic efforts to head off a return to violence.

“The message from American Vice President JD Vance has been carefully reviewed and discussed in high-level meetings,” he said.

“If Washington’s objective in sending the message is to sow discord, this would be yet another misstep, adding to America’s previous errors.”

But Araghchi added: “The American side’s effort to open a dialogue and reach a broader understanding is viewed as a positive step.”

AFP