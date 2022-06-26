By Chinedu Adonu

The Federal School of Social Work, Emene, Enugu State, has held its 3rd matriculation ceremony for the 2021/2022 academic session.

The institution, which is the only federal institution that trains social workers in the country, admitted 46 students for two years Diploma in Social Development programme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Farouq, hailed the students on their admission, reminding them that education comes with responsibility.

“You will agree with me that education comes with responsibility. Those of you who are fortunate enough to have been admitted to study at this school have an obligation to use your education for the benefit of others,” the minister counselled.

Represented by Mr Ralph Obi, Farouq charged the students to be good ambassadors and be focused on their academics to be active citizens.

“As you officially start the next stage of your education career, I want you to focus and realize that in front of you, lies tremendous opportunities and experience that will define your school experience and set you on the path of your professional and personal life.”

Earlier, the acting Provost of the institution, Mr Ajibola Ayodele, charged the new student to strive for excellence by striking the right balance between academic, extra-curricular and social life.