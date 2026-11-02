Two killed, five injured in Plateau attacks

By Golok Nanmwa

JOS — Two persons have been killed while five others sustained injuries in separate attacks on Toul and Halle communities in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau State.

The attacks reportedly occurred at about 9pm on Sunday, November 1, 2026, when gunmen opened fire on residents in the two communities.

A Mangu resident, Gabriel Titus, who confirmed the incidents to newsmen, said one person was killed and four others injured in the attack on Toul community.

Titus said: “The gunmen came into the community and opened fire on the people.

“Another person was killed in Halle, while one other person sustained injuries during the attack.”

He lamented that the attacks occurred despite a curfew imposed by the state government to prevent further violence in the area.

“There is a curfew in place, but the gunmen still came and carried out the attack,” he said.

Titus appealed to security operatives to intensify surveillance and track down those responsible for the attacks.

He also called for urgent measures to protect residents of the affected communities, saying the recurring violence had heightened concerns among residents.

Efforts to reach security operatives for comments were ongoing as of the time of filing this report.