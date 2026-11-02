2027: Accord Party challenges suit seeking to disqualify all its candidates

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA – The Accord Party (AP) has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja for the dismissal of a suit seeking to disqualify all its candidates for the 2027 general elections.

The party, in a preliminary objection filed through a team of lawyers led by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. Musibau Adetunbi, maintained that the court lacks the jurisdiction to entertain the legal action filed by its National Secretary, Mr. Adebukola Ajaja.

It argued that the suit, marked FHC/ABJ/CV/2524/2026, lacked competence as it was filed outside the 14-day period allowed by law.

Insisting that the action had become statute-barred, the party further contended that the issue bordered on the nomination of candidates, which it said falls within the domestic affairs of a political party and is non-justiciable.

Moreover, while querying the locus standi (legal right) of the plaintiff to file the action, Accord Party noted that he is not an aspirant in the primary election it conducted on May 29.

It also faulted the competence of the suit on the ground that proper parties were not included.

The Accord Party argued that while the plaintiff wants the court to nullify the nomination of its candidates, none of the candidates who would be affected by the outcome of the suit were made parties, to afford them the opportunity of being heard.

The party further described the suit as “premature”, arguing that the plaintiff failed to give the required 21 days’ pre-action notice.

It told the court that its primary was conducted in accordance with all relevant laws and guidelines, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has since recognised its outcome and the list of candidates duly submitted to the electoral umpire in the prescribed format.

It further argued that, contrary to the plaintiff’s contention, the National Chairman and the National Organising Secretary could validly sign and submit candidates’ lists and forms to INEC where the National Secretary is unavailable, in line with Article 18 of the party’s constitution and Regulations 25(3) and 28(2) of INEC’s Guidelines.

Accord Party added: “INEC Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties did not in any way specify that the plaintiff herein must sign the forwarding letter, neither did the Constitution of the second defendant require her (the plaintiff) to sign.

“The National Executives of the party expressly authorized the fourth defendant to co-sign with the 3rd Defendant. No wrong has been done.”

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Jegede v. INEC, Accord Party argued that even if only its National Chairman had signed, “the plaintiff’s case is still bound to fail because the signature of the National Chairman suffices on the authority of Jegede v. INEC.”

In a counter-affidavit deposed to by its National Chairman, Maxwell Mgbudem, the party told the court that, contrary to the plaintiff’s claim that her responsibilities were usurped by the National Organising Secretary, she had actually abandoned her duties.

“The plaintiff is the National Secretary, but she had stopped attending the meetings of the National Working Committee, which under our party’s constitution comprises the National Executive Officers.

“She did not attend the past three consecutive National Working Committee meetings.

“As the Chief Executive of the second defendant, I can sign any document on behalf of the party, except where either the National Executive Council or the Convention sees the need for the contrary.

“By virtue of Article 18(1) of the Accord Constitution, I am the Chief Executive of Accord, and by virtue of 18(1)(v), I have the power to ‘assign specific functions to any member or officer of the party.’

“On 24th May, 2026, the National Working Committee, under my leadership, met and resolved that I, as the National Chairman, and Elder Ibe Kenechukwu ThankGod, the National Organising Secretary, should co-sign the forwarding letter of the aspirants who are eventually successful.

“INEC recognised the primary election conducted on 29th May, 2026 by the National Executive of the party under the supervision of the National Working Committee.

“After the successful completion of all the primaries into all contested elective positions, except presidential (which the party did not conduct any primary election into), I and Mr. Ibe forwarded the names of all our successful candidates electronically to INEC.

“Electronic submissions of all INEC forms, other than the letters, do not require physical signing of all the forms due to the large number of participating political parties and the extremely large number of candidates participating in the 2027 General Elections,” the party added.