2027: Obi couldn’t fix Anambra; Atiku will return to Dubai after election  —  Oshiomhole

Adams Oshiomhole

Sekinat Osundiji

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has criticised former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, and former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, questioning their capacity to lead Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election.

Oshiomhole said Obi failed to address Anambra State’s challenges during his eight years as governor, while predicting that Atiku would return to Dubai after losing the presidential election.

The former Edo State governor made the remarks during an All Progressives Congress (APC) campaign rally in Cross River State, where he urged residents to support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid.

Questioning Obi’s promise to govern Nigeria for only four years, Oshiomhole said the presidential candidate of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDCa) had not demonstrated the capacity to deliver within that period.

“If Peter Obi could not fix Anambra State in eight years, how can he look you korokoro in the eye and say he will do it in four years?” he asked.

He also took a swipe at Atiku, accusing the presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) of spending much of his time outside the country and returning to Nigeria during election periods.

“Atiku, who lives in Dubai, only comes home at the eve of every election. When he loses this one, as he will lose, in January or by February, Atiku will be back in Dubai,” he said.

Oshiomhole, however, used the campaign to highlight what he described as the achievements of the Tinubu administration, particularly in Cross River State.

He said the state’s recognition as an oil-producing state following the resolution of its non-littoral status would increase revenue accruing to the state and improve its economic prospects.

On education, the senator said the Federal Government’s student loan scheme had provided opportunities for young people whose parents could not afford their school fees.

He described Tinubu as a leader who prioritises access to education, arguing that students should not be denied opportunities because of their parents’ financial circumstances.

Oshiomhole also pointed to the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road project, saying its completion would bring economic opportunities and development to Cross River State.

The senator also defended the Tinubu administration’s economic policies, particularly the abolition of multiple exchange rates.

He argued that the previous system created different exchange rates for people based on their connections, adding that the current arrangement had established a uniform exchange rate across the country.

According to Oshiomhole, implementing the policies required courage and visionary leadership.

He urged Cross River residents to reject the opposition parties, insisting that the APC had established a strong political presence in the state.

“Today, tomorrow, and forever, I believe APC has come to stay in Cross River, and together we will advance the growth and development of Nigeria,” he said.