…as foundation empowers 10 thousand women in 10 communities

By Providence Ayanfeoluwa

Coca-Cola Company has said it contributed more than $1.2 billion to help empower women, protect the environment and enhance communities socially and economically around the world since 1984.

Meanwhile, Catalyst for Change, Coca-Cola Foundation women empowerment initiative empowered 10 thousand Nigerian women in 10 communities including Alimosho with vocational skill and businesses to help them out of poverty.

The firm said that the initiative which was implemented by a local NGO partner, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, provided over 2000 women with start-up kits to help kickstart their small-scale enterprises, while one thousand women were empowered in Alimosho, where 200 women received start-up kits at the closing ceremony.

Catalyst for Change Scheme is one of Coca-Cola’s several women empowerment and youth development initiatives where women are trained in some essential vocational skills such as pastry making, shoemaking, fashion designing, makeup artistry, wig making, tie and dye, among others, and some participants are provided with financial literacy and business management classes around bookkeeping, personal and product branding, social media management, and customer relationship management.

In a statement, Director, Public Affairs, Communications, and Sustainability, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Nwamaka Onyemelukwe, said that the beneficiaries of the programme are expected to use the skills garnered from the programme to better their personal economic status and contribute their quota to the economic development of the country.

Onyemelukwe said: “The goal of the just concluded Catalyst for Change 2.0 programme was to integrate underserved women into a growth trajectory that generates value for their families and society and The Coca-Cola System is thrilled about the outcomes and impact stories so far. I am confident that this batch of beneficiaries will attain an even better degree of achievement as they launch out with the skills and support received through the programme”.

Founder, Karis and Eleos Hand of Hope Foundation, Bukola Bamiduro, advised the beneficiaries to continuously create value in their communities through the application and transmission of knowledge while uplifting themselves and others, thereby leading to the formation of a cycle of trans-generational businesses.

Bamiduro thanked Coca-Cola Foundation for financially supporting the project, saying she hopes to continue to hear inspiring stories from the various beneficiaries across the ten communities reached during the Catalyst for Change programme.

“The last 10 months have been exciting for us. This is a mini-closing ceremony for Alimosho but this also marks the end of Catalyst for Change 2.0. We have seen the income of our beneficiaries move from $1 per day to $10 per day,” Bamiduro said.