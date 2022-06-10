Promising Afrobeat artiste, Chekwube Innocent Obiefuna, popularly known as CHXQS, is leaving no stone unturned to carve a niche for himself in the industry.

Lagos State-born act has continued to improve on his craft as well as make a difference with his unorthodox style in redefining the Afrobeat music scene.

This time, CHXQS is out with a romantic work to express his strong feelings toward someone who doesn’t notice.

According to CHXQS the new work entitled, ‘Ana’, released today on https://onerpm.link/207977816747,

is an unconventional chill Afrobeat song with an intimate undertone.

After the successful release of his body of work entitled, “EAT(S) NOTHING BUT CHXQS & DUkTOR” CHXQS is set to release his first single of the year ‘Ana’.

Speaking about the new single, produced my Duktor, CHXQS noted that a non-fictional experience of unrequited love and admiration from distance inspired the song.

According to him, “ANA was inspired by a girl Anabelle, who I really admired and never got to talk to so I put it into music”.

“Your body dey give me fire, Ki bani baya” quoted from the lyrics of this song, one can affirm the admiration and sensational feelings from CHXQS towards Anabelle on this song,” he added.