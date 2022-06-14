By Chioma Obinna

As the country battles for an efficient pharmaceutical value chain, Nigerian lady pharmacists have been charged to ensure zero-tolerance for malpractices that could introduce counterfeits in the pharmaceutical system as any functional health system requires an efficient value chain that can ensure a consistent flow of affordable and high-quality medicines for users.

Making the charge at the 2022 Biennial National Conference of the Association of Lady Pharmacists, ALPs, with the theme: “Pharmaceutical Value Chain for Optimal Utilisation: Where are we?” in Lagos, Managing Director of JNC International Ltd and Chairman, Vaccipharm Limited, Mrs Clare Omatseye recalled that about 100,000 people die annually in Africa from fake drugs, hence, the need for ALPs to jointly advocate with the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, PSN, that all healthcare professionals come together and have a clear and common goal of meeting patients’ requirements for better and more accessible services, in turn optimising the pharmaceutical value chain.

She said in adopting a supply chain strategy, players in the chain need to be more customer-centric by putting the needs of patients first.

“We must not let the recent pandemic magnifying lens go to waste, It presented us with a unique opportunity to accelerate and grow pharma sector and become a major contributor to Nigeria’s GDP over the next decade coupled with the export opportunity of AfCFTA. We need to attract the investment capital.

“Women are great advocates and we must advocate Government on the critical need to create an enabling environment to further incentivize investors to place their funds in the Pharma Value Chain, and stop being overly dependent on foreign aid, or an FDI takes over.” She further stressed that partnership with regulators was critical to ensure pharmacists transit from a manual, unfriendly bureaucracy to online approvals.