Delegates at the All Progressives Congress (APC) primary for the presidential election have called on the party to provide a level playing ground for all aspirants.

The delegates made the call on Tuesday at the APC’s presidential primary in Abuja.

Mr Moyo Ogunlere, a delegate from Lagos ,said that all was set for the primary and the delegates were ready to vote the best man.

“The best man will win the election and for me, the best man Asiwaju Tinubu and that is who I am here to support.

“I am also here to support my party APC and by God’s grace in 2023 APC will win the general election.

“The only person I know that can solve the economic challenges is Asiwaju and by God’s grace in his first six months in office things will change for good.

“The delegates are here and it is going to be one man one vote; we are going to cast our votes and whoever wins the election is the best man,”he said.

Mr Kelechi Nwagwu, a delegate from Imo ,said that delegates were on ground to vote who would emerge as the flagbearer of APC.

“We know by the grace of God that is going to be Ameachi.

“He is going to take this country to the next level in developing our infrastructure, our educational sector, our economy, and bring the best out of our economy.

” We do not want anybody to manipulate the delegates; we want the election to be free, fair and credible. “

Mr Iwuchukwu Ekezie, Senior Legislative Aide, Office of the Deputy Senate President, expressed hope that the election would be peaceful.

“I am looking out for peace, in every political thing there may be wrangling but at the end there will be peace .

“We are here to vote the person who will represent us in the next election and a credible person will emerge. “

He expressed hope that the process would be free, fair and credible. (NAN)