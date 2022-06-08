Almost one-third of Germany’s electricity generated from coal

Coal is still Germany’s most important energy source for electricity production, but the share of renewable energies has increased recently.

In the first quarter of 2022, more than half, or 52.9 per cent of the total generated electricity volume of 143.8 billion kilowatt-hours came from conventional energy sources.

The energy sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear power, according to calculations by the Federal Statistical Office released on Wednesday.

Renewable energies such as wind power, photovoltaics and biogas contributed 47.1per cent, according to the office.

While the amount of electricity fed into the grid from conventional sources fell by 8 per cent compared to the same period last year, there was a 21 per cent increase in renewable energy sources.

The most important energy source in the first three months of the current year was coal, which accounted for 31.5 per cent of the total volume of electricity.

The amount of coal-fired electricity in German grids increased by 12.5 per cent compared to the same quarter last year.

Wind power, the second most important energy source, contributed 30.1 per cent to electricity generation in Germany in the first quarter.

The statisticians explained that the fact that the amount of wind power increased by 28.8 per cent within a year was mainly due to the fact that the first quarter of 2021 was relatively windless.

The amount of electricity generated with the help of natural gas was down by 17 per cent and nuclear energy was down by 49 per cent fell significantly.

As a result of the nuclear phase-out, nuclear energy now accounts for only 6 per cent of the total amount of electricity fed into the grid, and natural gas for 13 per cent.