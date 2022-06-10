By Chioma Obinna

Nigeria Diagnostic sector, on Wednesday received a boost with the issuance of ISO 15189:2012 certification to Afriglobal Medicare, a standard designed to improve the quality and reliability of medical laboratories.

It represents an essential milestone in a long-term strategic journey in providing much-needed, quality, and affordable diagnostics services to a broad demographic in Nigeria.

Afriglobal Medicare, a diagnostics services company, is proud to announce the achievement of ISO 15189:2012. This accreditation demonstrates Afriglobal Medicare’s continuous commitment to quality and constant improvement.

The Medical Laboratory Science Council of Nigeria Accreditation Service conducted the audit of Afriglobal Medicare.

The certificate presentation ceremony took place on June 7, 2022. The company offers cardiology, pathology, radiology, and wellness services using state-of-the-art technology.

ISO 15189:2012 is the world’s most widely recognized quality standard for a medical laboratory in developing quality management systems and assessing competence. It guides companies in developing a quality management system that aligns quality with their global business strategy.

Speaking at the event, Registrar MLSCN, Dr. Tosan Erhabor, noted that Afriglobal was joining the big leagues of medical laboratories in Nigeria with ISO certification. In his remarks, the CEO of Afriglobal,

Tani Fafunwa, stated that Afriglobal’s goals when embarking on this journey were simple.

First, build labs around globally recognized systems using operations structured on best practices. Secondly, ultimately, to ensure that the labs operate the highest quality standards for their customers and the society at large.

Speaking, General Manager, Afriglobal, Bisi Akinjide said, “our customers have put their trust in our diagnostic systems.

“Achievement of ISO certification in Afriglobal demonstrates our commitment to a consistently high-quality standard in every aspect of running our laboratories. It gives credence to our core value of putting patient care first.”