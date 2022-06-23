By Clifford Ndujihe

TO ensure that the All Progressives Congress, APC, approach the 2023 general polls with a united front in Abia State, the party’s governorship standard bearer, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, has set up a 12-man harmonisation committee to ensure sustainable peace in the state.

Former Minister of State Mines and Steel development, Uche Ogah is also laying claim to the APC governorship ticket in Abia.

Chaired by Senator Chris Adighije with Rep Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as secretary, Emenike said the panel was raised as a follow-up to penultimate week’s reconciliation in Abia APC.

Other members of the committee are Engr. Chris Okpechi, Mr. Emeka Nwogu, Mr Emeka Atuma, Rep Ben Kalu, Mr. Chidi Avadja , Mr. Fabian Okonkwo, Mr. Donatus Nwankpa, Mr. Ben Godson, Engr. Solomon Alozie, and Mr. Ikenna Anyalewechi.

The Committee is expected to ensure sustainable peace in Abia State in line with Chief Emenike’s pledge after his election as governorship candidate, on May 26 , 2022 to lead one united APC to victory in the state.

It would be recalled that Abia APC has been in deep crisis for many years until the

Senator Abdullahi Adamu-led National Working Committee, NWC, intervened to resolve the issues. The National Chairman (South), Emma Eneukwu was mandated to lead the charge. Subsequently, Chief Eneukwu held several meetings with the various contending parties and also followed up with joint meetings of the major protagonist. Chief Eneukwu’s effort led to a sharing formula of elective offices for the 2023 election which both parties agreed to and signed unto. This agreement was endorsed by the APC NWC.

The smooth implementation of that agreement by the APC leadership reportedly calmed nerves in Abia, and paved the way for the successful meeting at Ntalakwu Oboro on June 18, 2022, which was attended by major leaders and executives of the party in 184 Wards and 17 LGAs of the state.

In a communique after the meeting which was read by the former Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Mr Martin Azubuike, the leaders agreed among others that “Abia State APC is one united Party under the chairmanship of Dr.Kingsley Ononogbu and the leadership of High Chief Ikechi Emenike; that High Chief Ikechi Emenike is the one and only Governorship candidate of Abia State APC for the 2023 Governorship Election; and that leaders and members here present shall implore their best endeavours to re-energize and strengthen the party at all levels to be in a position to win the forthcoming 2023 general election.”