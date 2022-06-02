The 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur rocked the Hip Hop community. Just 25 at the time of his death, the late luminary was shot down in his prime. But there are plenty of people who refuse to believe 2Pac is actually dead.

Wild conspiracy theories have been tossed around for decades, with Suge Knight’s son claiming he’s living his best life in Malaysia and others thinking he’s somewhere in Cuba. Whatever the case, 2Pac’s name is currently a trending Twitter topic after resurfaced photos of the All Eyez On Me legend turned up looking a little too modernized.

In a slide of tweets collected by The Art of Dialogue, fans are suspicious of his whereabouts. As one person wrote, “Tupac was a famous rapper for like 4 years and he died 25+ years ago but somehow they’re still releasing new pictures of him no one’s ever seen before, tell me how that’s possible if he’s not alive.”

Another person joked, “Somebody tell Tupac we know he was running away from Jada [Pinkett]. We now understand, and he can come out. We need more good music,” while another said, “Tupac’s pictures after his death are fresher than some of ours alive.”

While the idea of 2Pac being alive is exciting in theory, an autopsy photo taken of his body shortly after the shooting suggests otherwise. 2Pac was riding as a passenger in a car driven by former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight when a white Cadillac pulled up alongside them at a stoplight on Flamingo Road and opened fire.

At least 12 shots were fired, four of which struck 2Pac. After undergoing emergency surgery at University Medical Center that night, his chances of recovery were improving. But on September 13, 1996, he succumbed to his wounds six days after the initial incident. Despite the evidence, people still want to hold on to the idea that perhaps 2Pac is still alive and well. Check out some of the reactions below.

Tupac had iPhone 13 back in 1995 pic.twitter.com/3AJYy8vzdP — VIVIAN (@Vivy_256) June 20, 2022

Y’all see 2pac with Benzema.

