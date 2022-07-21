By Adeleye Adegboyega

Africa’s most popular reality show, Big Brother Naija, will return for its seventh season with a double launch show on Saturday 23 and Sunday 24, July 2022.

Both shows will air from 7p.m. on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, Africa Magic Family channels and the 24-hour show on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29.

Over the years, the hit-reality show, BBNaija is known to create platforms for housemates to become celebrities. Lovers of the shows go the extra mile to support their favs as different fanbases fiercely compete with one another on social media. From Mercenaries to Icons, Elites, Titans, Ninjas, Liquorlions, and a plethora of fan groups, this article reveals the ex-housemate turned celebrity with the strongest fanbase.

Mercy (Mercenaries)

Mercy Lambo



Mercy became the first ever winner of Big Brother Naija in 2019. She is one of the most followed ex-BB Naija housemates with 3.8 million Instagram followers and 821K followers on Twitter. Before venturing into the Big Brother Naija house in 2019, Mercy Eke was largely known as a video vixen.

“Mercenaries” as her fans are called have been in great support for years and it is not surprising that she is still the first and only female winner. Her fans show her love and always make sure her brand is solid. They call her the Queen of Highlights. She once told her fans how jealous she is and does not want to share them.

“I’m a jealous lover guys but believe it or not I love you all like kilode Weary face mercenaries forever,”

Mercenaries🛡️ thank you for all the love and support 🙇 I will always make you smile ❤️ I love y’all #MercyXLamboHomes pic.twitter.com/6RYwzChJPA — Mercy Eke (@real_mercyeke) October 28, 2020

After winning season 4 of Big Brother Naija, Mercy became an ambassador and influencer for various organizations. In 2020, she made her acting debut in the Nollywood film Fate of Alakada. Mercy has also appeared in short comedy skits alongside a few Nigerian comedians.

She is loved dearly by her Mercenaries. They recently showed their unwavering love when they presented her with 1 million naira cash and a cow at her father’s burial ceremony. The fans revealed that the gifts were only their thoughtful way of consoling the reality star.

It’s obvious that Mercenaries don’t joke about their queen anytime and any day.

Laycon(Icons)

The Nigerian media personality, rapper, singer, and songwriter was crowned as the winner of Big Brother Naija season 5. The unwavering love shown by “Icons” is inexplicable as they stand by him at all times as well as support him in his phenomenal music career.

He won the 2020 Edition with a record-breaking number of votes which has been unmatched to date.

The rapper broke the record of earning the highest votes in the show’s finale with 60% of the over 900 million total votes cast. This was the first time any BBNaija housemate would win with such a huge margin at over 50%.

Laycon has a large fanbase with 3.5M followers on Instagram and 1.5M on Twitter. He broke a record, becoming the first housemate in the show’s history to reach 1 million followers on Instagram while still in the house.

The AfroRap Artiste states in his Twitter Bio how special his fans are to him, as well as their immense contribution to his success story.

“My iCONs won BBN S5 • I make timeless music”

His fans love him for being a good listener, intelligent, outspoken, talented, and for his good music.

Laycon is a fantastic rapper/singer known for hit songs such as Fierce ft. Reminisce & Chinko Ekun, Verified ft. Mayorkun, 2000 ft Tobi Shangz as well as other hit tracks and was featured on “Enter My Head” by fellow former BBNaija housemate Veeiye and the remix of Dj.Neptune’s hit song titled “Nobody iCONs Remix”.

Laycon headlined and sold out his first-ever concert tagged iCONs FEST at the 6000-capacity Eko Convention Center, Eko Hotels Lagos and he is currently the youth ambassador of Ogun State.

Tacha (Titans)

Titans are fans ex-Big Brother housemate, Natasha “Tacha” Akide. The unapologetically bold and assertive Queen Tacha was arguably the most controversial housemate during the 2019 edition of the BBNaija show. Titans were notably known for engaging in an online war with Mercenaries when their queen was disqualified after a fight with the eventual winner of BB Naija Season 4, Mercy Eke.



Mercy and Tacha’s fight remains the most epic highlight of that season of Big Brother Naija. It was the last fight towards the end of the show that got Tacha disqualified.

Her days in the house helped her grow a loyal fan base known as ‘The Titans’. Spurred by her fandom, Tacha has improved her branding, developed her business, and sold out multiple product lines.

Tacha’s followers include hip-hop star Nicki Minaj. In addition to making an income from her social media presence, Tacha has also launched her own online business, Everything Tacha.

The Titans love their Queen because she is a creative, outspoken and brave young lady.

They always have the sign of Trident on their handle which is a sign of allegiance.

Tacha garners a lot of support from fans who are always ready to support her unconditionally whenever she is involved in creative work as they make a constant, relentless, and unapologetic online buzz about everything she does.

She has a large fanbase with 3.5M on Instagram followers and 1.3M followers on Twitter.

Tacha was one of the first ex-housemate to be verified on Twitter as Titans heavily pushed for a verification badge on her account.

Natacha “Tacha” Akide is a social media influencer, actress and reality TV star. She competed on The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies and she is set to feature in her first Nollywood movie. The movie titled ‘Tiger’s Tail’ is a romantic thriller featuring Alexx Ekubo and Tacha as the main cast.

Surely, her fans would keep on supporting her as she continues to blossom in her creative journey.

Liquorose(Liquorlions)

The runner-up of Big Brother Naija Season 6 has a very large fan base with 2.5M Instagram followers and 197K followers on Twitter. Liquorlions as her fans are called always come through for their queen, Liquorose at all times.



The reality star was once rewarded by her fans with #14.5 million naira and gifts which included cars, bags, shoes as well a picture displayed on the billboard to celebrate her birthday.

She appreciates her fans a lot for the selfless love and support shown to her at all times.

She wrote this emotional post to appreciate them-

“Big Brother Naija didn’t just give me a platform, it also gave me a Family, LIQUOLIONS.

My LIONS (I still don’t know why you guys love me so much)



I’m grateful for the show of Love and deep support for me, Mufasa. You guys are so passionate about me, and I love y’all DEEPLY, THANK YOU FOR ALL YOU DO. The BB Naija season 6 might have been over but this is just the beginning for LIQUOROSE the Brand and to you my LiquoLions, we are on this journey together.”

Liquorose is an innovative Nigerian choreographer, dance-crafts lady, entertainer, model, and video vixen. She often acts and dresses like a tomboy and describes herself as “a down-to-earth go-getter” is really worth knowing much more about.

She was also popular in the house for a romantic relationship with fellow house-mate, Emmanuel but their romantic relationship was known as the ‘Emmarose’ ship has sunk and might never be seen or heard of ever again. Both Emmanuel and Liquorose confirmed the crash of their once rosy love affair after show host, Ebuka Uchendu inquired about the true status of their love affair at the Big Brother Reunion show.

Liquorose won over 7 million naira cash reward and in the 12 weeks the show lasted, her followers on Instagram grew to over 1.4 million. Her strong fanbase has now grown to 2.5million on Instagram as well as 197K followers on Twitter.

Erica (Elites League)

Erica came out of the BB Naija house to a huge fanbase and has founded successes with several endorsements and her acting career.

Elites League is not just any ordinary Fanbase, but a strong union bond by love for their Queen Erica whose journey in the BBNaija house was abruptly cut short after she got into a messy fight with one of the housemates which led to her disqualification. The fight was between Erica and the eventual winner, Laycon.

Laycon and Erica were close friends, as they both enjoyed each company, but then, Laycon wanted more than just being friends with Erica, which Erica despite enjoying Laycon’s company was not ready for a serious relationship with him, as she was already entangled with Kiddwaya.

Channeling their anger from the disqualification, the Elites started off a fundraising campaign on GoFundMe. The organizers targeted $100,000 but they raked in a whopping $71, 887 and closed the account, having met over 75 percent of their initial goal.

This shows that her fans stood by her thick and thin by showering her with cash & material gifts. They proved a strong backbone from the hate and they make her trend every time.

They Remain the only Fan base to have an Anthem that chronicles Erica’s journey, pains, and triumphs, as well as the love and staunch support of her fans, and they have been the biggest motivation behind Erica’s success. She is known as a big influencer on social media with 3.4M Instagram followers and 852K followers on Twitter.

Erica influenced me to open Twitter and Instagram account.



She also influenced me to never give up, regardless of the hatred around you and the challenges, always focus on the positive and people who trully love you.Thank you Erica🙏 😍 #EricaTheInfluencer — Nosih⭐✨💫 (@Cphoh0) January 7, 2021

Nenji(Ninjas)

Nengi’s ever expanding fan base, gorgeous look and marketability are all recipes for an organic publicity.

Her fans love her for her creativity and kind-heartedness. Ninjas support and love their queen at all times.

She has accepted the role given to her as the Queen of the Ninjas and appreciated the family for the support.

“I have embraced a whole new journey, and been blessed with a whole new family.. a kingdom.. my NINJAS.

Today, I accept the role you’ve so graciously bestowed upon me. Allow me reintroduce myself to you.. I am noble, I am honourable, I am fierce, I am NENGI.. the Queen of Ninjas.”

I have embraced a whole new journey, and been blessed with a whole new family.. a kingdom.. my NINJAS. Today, I accept the role you’ve so graciously bestowed upon me

Allow me reintroduce myself to you.. I am noble, I am honourable, I am fierce, I am NENGI.. the Queen of Ninjas 🗡 pic.twitter.com/X8DOeXdV72 — Nengi Rebecca Hampson 👑 (@nengiofficial) October 26, 2020



Nengi has also been involved in Philanthropic works, and has been loving and supporting mankind in her own capacity. The charity works she does is not only for her friends and family alone, she also extends kindness to the less privileged and most vulnerable. A Twitter user identified as @etiosa_raymond, recently appreciated Nengi for supporting him when he was financially incapable to pay for his exams.

The young man who shared his colourful WAEC result online, expressed gratitude to the reality star and her fans for giving him a shot.

Nengi, is a Nigerian reality TV Personality, Business woman, model, beauty pageant title holder and actress from Bayelsa state. She emerged 2nd runner up of the BB Naija season 5, LockDown edition.

In 2017, Nengi contested in the Most Beautiful Girl in Nigeria pageant where she emerged one of the top five contestants. She has also been a winner of two beauty pageants — The Queen of Trust Pageant and the Miss Peace Bayelsa — in 2013 and 2014, respectively. Ninjas love & appreciate their queen for her creativity and immense contribution to good courses.

Nengi has a huge fanbase with 3.1M followers on Instagram and 842K Twitter followers.