BBNaija: Friendship on the rocks as Amaka, Phyna fight

What are the chances of actually having an all-out argument while trying to create a bond? It seems the chances are pretty large when it comes to the BBNaija Level Up Housemates.

Amaka and Phyna had a bit of a vibe over the weekend but it seems the bond between the two is temporarily lost. They had a bit of a row in the early hours of the day while trying to have a bonding session. Weird right?

While chilling in the Lounge, Phyna asked Amaka who she was going to please with her actions in the House. To make Amaka understand the question better, Phyna told Amaka she would please the viewers because they will Vote for her. Amaka on the other hand answered that she would like to please both her fellow Housemates and the viewers. This answer, unfortunately, did not sit well with Phyna who told Amaka that she can’t choose Housemates because they won’t be loyal to her. This led to an argument between the two who spoke at the top of their voices.

That Amaka and Phyna fight had to the most pointless in the history of television #BBNaijaS7 #BBNaijaLevelUp #BBNaija7 — Therealfemi (@therealfemi_) July 26, 2022

Amaka argued that Phyna should stop telling others what to do and should allow her to be herself. The fight carried on with Phyna calling her a snitch and this led to Amaka dropping receipts about Phyna saying she was ready to take her roommates down.

Furthermore, Amaka called Phyna skinny after the latter had called her a rat to which Amaka said she couldn’t be a rat because she is fat. Amaka’s comment led Phyna to accuse her of body shaming.

Even though Bryann and Beauty intervened, the two kept on bickering at each other.

During their workout session in the garden, Amaka had a rant session with Kess and Daniella saying she will never be intimidated by anyone. She recalled the quarrel saying she didn’t know Phyna would take what she said serious and concluded Phyna was out to use her to shine.

Not Amaka and Phyna standing right next to each other but still beefing. 😂😂 This trenches is too small for people to be keeping malice abeg. #BBNaija — ɴᴏᴍᴢᴇᴇ ᴅᴀ' ɢʀᴇᴀᴛ🖤🇳🇬 (@sheis_nomzee) July 26, 2022