Biggie’s plans for the Big Brother Naija Level Up Season were kept under wraps as 24 Housemates were introduced during two star-studded Live Shows, over two days, with the hope of winning the highly coveted Grand Prize of N 100m worth of prizes.

The 24 hopefuls were placed in two different Levels to make up the Level Up House. Streaming on two channels; DStv Channel 198 and 199 and on Showmax, Big Brother Naija fans across the continent and in the UK, saw Housemates living separately, occasionally meeting up for Arena Games and the Saturday Night Party, and eventually swapping Houses.

Now, they all live in one House, and it’s about to be an exciting time as they co-exist after weeks of being competitors. To celebrate the merge, here are all the key moments where Housemates from both Levels interacted.

Level 1 people think the merger is a punishment 😂. Anyways, let everyone focus on their personal game going forward #BBNaija — Oladunni Oba (@Oladunnii_O) August 21, 2022

Before their first meetup, Level 2 Housemates suspected there are others in Biggie’s House. The card game they played before entering the House raised these suspicions. Their suspicions were confirmed when they met each other for the first time during the first Head of House Games that saw Eloswag winning the title.

There was jubilation in the air as Housemates finally met and went head-to-head. Sheggz was excited to see Groovy whom he was paired with during the pre-show card game. Giddyfia was paired with Bryann, Dotun with Kess, Beauty with Doyin, Diana with Amaka, Chomzy with Ilebaye, Adekunle with Cyph, Chichi with Phyna, Allysyn with Daniella, Hermes with Khalid and Bella with Christy O. The game determined which Level the Housemates would be sent to.

The first Saturday Night Party sponsored by Guinness Nigeria saw the Housemates meet up once again, but with the Party spirit in the air, some memorable moments were created. Most notably, Doyin and Cyph shared an intimate kiss that made Cyph Doyin’s favourite Housemate in the Game. The goodbyes at the Saturday Night Party were also a big highlight. Housemates made friends with those in the other Level like Diana and Amaka, Eloswag and Phyna and Cyph and Doyin, and it was always the never right time to say goodbye.

Doyin could not wait for another opportunity to see her man crush, and the second HoH Challenge would be one such platform. She could not hide her joy as she laid her eyes on the unsuspecting Cyph.

As fate would have it, Cyph’s eventual Eviction rocked Doyin’s world and made her emotional, especially because both Cyph and Beauty had left the House, and she had also developed a strong liking for Beauty whom she was paired with during the card game. Beauty was Disqualified from #BBNaija Level Up.

The same night Doyin learned of the Disqualification of her bestie and the Eviction of her bae, the Housemates were swapped. Level 1 Housemates were moved to the multicoloured apartment and Level 2 Housemates moved into their neighbour’s abode. Bryann was not impressed with the state of the House, especially the bathroom. Amaka said the state of the bedroom will be giving them nightmares. Although they were happy they live in what they called a mansion, the mansion occupants did not take care of it.

Here are a few more things y’all said on Twitter about the merge;

Finally the merger!!!

The game has begun #BBNaija — Mofe🍒 (@TheJessOdey) August 21, 2022

Chichi is the happiest with their merger but Deji will serve her breakfast soonest #BBnaijA — Bemi (@BemiBadmus) August 21, 2022