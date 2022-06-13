.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Mr Festus Keyamo SAN has described attempts by some opposition elements to coalesce into a Third Force as mere sound and fury denoting nothing.

In a tweet on Monday, Keyamo invited a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria CBN, Prof. Kingsley Moghalu to join the ruling All Progressives Congress APC after the latter’s failed attempt at clinching the presidential ticket of the African Democratic Congress ADC.

Describing the Third Force as a composition of untested Nigerians, Keyamo said; “My own dear brother, @MoghaluKingsley, you’ve just seen that the so-called Third Force are just some untested Nigerians who may just be worse off.

“They’re not from the moon; they’re Nigerians. It’s all sound and fury and nothing more. Welcome to the real world. Please, join us in APC”.

Moghalu had earlier resigned his membership of the ADC.

Moghalu announced his decision to leave the party in a letter dated June 13, 2022, and addressed to the ADC national chairman, Okey Nwosu,

“I am writing to hand in my resignation from my membership of the African Democratic Congress, effective immediately.

“I have resigned because the process and conduct of the party’s presidential primary on June 8, 2022 at Abeokuta revealed a fundamental clash of values between me and your leadership of the party,” he had stated in the letter.